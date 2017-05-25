Bush balladeer brings bruised blues to Brissie

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Brisbane singer-songwriter Jordan Merrick to talk about his debut EP, In Colour.

C: What first got you into making music?

J: I picked up guitar when I was around 12.

I always liked writing as a kid, like I used to write weird short stories and I suppose it just naturally transitioned over to guitar when I started learning.

I started learning a few covers that I liked on the radio and slowly but surely transitioned into songwriting.

Back then I used to mainly play rock music, all the stuff you like as a teenager. Then slowly transitioned over to acoustic and folk music mainly when I was 16-17.

Jordan Merrick USQ

C: You recently released your debut EP In Colour, can you tell me about the EP?

J: It was around halfway through last year when I started planning it, we finished up in the studio with my band Fugitive and the Vagabond recording an album. That album was a lot more rock and blues, and when I knew we were going in that direction I started planning a solo release. Putting the EP together, the songs I chose were a personal bunch.

Stuff that I left of the album, some I hadn't written yet, but most of the EP I had written.

C: Where did you record the EP?

J: I recorded it with James North; he's a producer who has a studio in St Lucia in Brisbane. I worked with him in 2015 when I recorded my first EP with Fugitive and the Vagabond.

We were discussing music and I was telling him what I was planning to do with the EP, and he said, "well why don't we give it a go?" and I said "you know, that's actually a pretty good idea".

C: You are recently launched the EP at Sonny's House of Blues (Brisbane) alongside Amela and Aidan Geraghty, how was that gig?

J: It was amazing, we'd spent a lot of time planning the show and with Amela and Aidan they are both in their own respect amazing musicians.

Aidan's obviously in Sunhaus, the EP they released was phenomenal.

Amela has been around a long time and she's an amazing singer and a great songwriter so having them on the bill was incredible.

C: What are some of your favourite recent releases?

J: There's this song I recently heard called Beautiful Strangers which is by a guy called Kevin Morby.

I'd never heard of him in my life, I was on Spotify and it came up as a recommended song. It's a mind-blowingly good song; it's one of the best songs I've heard in a very long time.

C: Who in your opinion are some of the best local live bands at the moment?

J: There's this artist called The Duke, I would definitely watch out for him.

He hasn't actually had a release yet but he's releasing something soon and I think when people catch on, it's just going to go off.

He's probably the best songwriter I know, he's going to kill it.

Amela's band was fantastic as well, I've played with them a few times.

They've got so much energy on stage, and speaking of energy Port Royal as well. It's like watching a young Rolling Stones running around on stage at times.

C: If you only had three words to describe your EP In Colour which three words would you use?

J: I'd probably have to go with My Self Portrait because the songs themselves represent me a lot.

Jordan Merrick's debut EP In Colour is now available at jordanmerrick.bandcamp. com