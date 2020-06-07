Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
A bus has become stuck underneath a railway bridge.
News

TIGHT SQUEEZE: This bus driver's having a very very bad day

by Shiloh Payne
7th Jun 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUS has become wedged under a bridge south of Brisbane underneath a low clearance sign.

The bus was travelling on Market Place Drive at around 9am when it became wedged under the bridge at Beenleigh train station.

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean

 

It appears several low clearance signs were ignored.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the area and expect delays.

 

 

 

Originally published as Bus wedged under railway bridge

A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
A bus has become wedged under a bridge in Beenleigh. Photo: Bek Maclean
crash road

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon Three fires burning now in Somerset, Lockyer Valley

        Breaking Crews are battling blazes across the region this afternoon.

        Digging for truths from the past

        premium_icon Digging for truths from the past

        News Deep dig to draw new picture of ancient human movement

        Thief blames his crimes on his lover’s breast cancer

        premium_icon Thief blames his crimes on his lover’s breast cancer

        News Offender removed tracking device before breaking into business

        Jordan electorate celebrates some greats

        premium_icon Jordan electorate celebrates some greats

        News This years winners of the‘Jordan Greats Queensland Day Award’