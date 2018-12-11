Bus tours and toys for kids spending Christmas in hospital

GIVING BACK: Dalase Shilling and Dave Cullen are raising money for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

TWO well-known Ipswich business identities have joined forces to help sick kids this Christmas.

Ipswich Pro Drive's Dave Cullen and Crown Real Estate's Dalase Shilling have started the Ipswich Kids for Christmas campaign are putting on a Christmas lights tour of Ipswich to raise money for the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

They are also collecting toys for children who are spending the festive season in hospital.

Mr Cullen said the Christmas lights tour would become an annual event.

"It's good to give back,” Mr Cullen said.

While this event has been pulled together in the last couple of months, the pair hope for it to become bigger next year.

"We'll spend all of next year working on it,” Mr Cullen said.

"It will be an Ipswich Hospital Foundation Christmas appeal,” Mr Shilling said.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Phillip Bell said the support was appreciated.

"In December, a team of Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteers will spread Christmas cheer through the Children's Sunshine Ward distributing gifts, reading books and operating a craft station for patients,” Mr Bell said.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Ipswich Kids for Christmas Campaign, the supply of gifts will ensure that local kids know that the Community cares for them when they are in Hospital during Christmas.

"Beyond Christmas, donations will support and improve patient comfort, purchase critical medical equipment and address local health issues.”

Mr Cullen said about $1200 had been raised so far.

"People can donate through our Facebook page and it goes straight to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation,” Mr Cullen said.

During the tours people will also be able to drop of gifts for children in hospital.

Mr Cullen will be donating the use of two buses and fuel for the tours and will even drive one.

He said spots on the buses were starting to fill up.

The tours will run on December 18, 19, 21 and 22 from Turley Street in Ipswich and a bus will run from Robelle Domain at Springfield on December 19 and 22.

"I'll add more buses if needed,” Mr Cullen said.

"We want as many people to get on board as we can.

"We went through the list of the houses in the Christmas lights competition,” he said.

The tours will run for three hours from 5.45pm to 8.45pm.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for a child, $50 for a family.

A barbecue will be held before the tours at 5pm.

For more details see www.facebook.com/events/

318074405459912/

There Ipswich tours depart Ipswich Pro Drive at Unit 4/26 Turley Street, Ipswich, while the Springfield tours will depart from Robelle Domain on the USQ Carpark side.

Payment can be made on the night, but bookings are essential for placement and catering purposes. Contact details to book are (07) 3288 6022 or 0488 777 890. Alternatively via email at davidcullen7@bigpond.com.

The full itinerary:

1. 7 Dobell Avenue, Collingwood Park

2. 12 Eustace Court, Collingwood Park

3. 6 Tone Drive, Collingwood Park

4. 51 Frawley Drive, Redbank Plains

5. 5 Tindle Street, Redbank Plains

6. 13A Green Street, Booval

7. 1 Springall Street, Basin Pocket

8. 190 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall

9. 9 Blackwood Avenue, North Ipswich

10. 33 Salisbury Road, Ipswich

11. Mahogany Street, Raceview

12. 19 Westminister Crescent, Raceview

13. 4 Inverness Street, Flinders View

14. 21 Hillier Court, Flinders View

15. 15 Capriole Close, Yamanto

16. 9 Gledhow Street, Willowbank

17. Normanton Close, Rosewood.