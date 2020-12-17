Menu
Bus driver charged over deadly Bondi crash

by Anton Nilsson
17th Dec 2020 7:16 AM

 

A bus driver has been charged over a crash in Sydney's Bondi suburb that left at 24-year-old woman dead.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop at a red light.

The crash earlier that morning left the woman, a pedestrian who had been walking near the Bondi Junction bus and train station, fighting for life.

Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson
Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson

 

Bystanders rushed to perform CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

But the attempts to save her failed and she died at the scene.

"Our paramedics worked tirelessly to provide the best treatment for the patient, but despite all their efforts there was nothing they could do," she said," NSW Ambulance inspector Nadia Tomlinson said.

The driver was treated for shock at the scene after the 10.15am smash on Grafton Street.

Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson
Pictured is the scene on Grafton Street at Bondi Junction where a woman in her 20s has been struck and killed by a bus. Picture: Richard Dobson

He was then taken to St Vincent's Hospital for mandatory testing, police said. Later, he was made to return to Waverley Police Station where crash investigators arrested him and laid charges against him.

The man has been granted conditional bail to appear in court on January 19.

Last Friday afternoon, a young boy suffered serious leg injuries at a nearby intersection after being hit by a car in a separate incident.

Originally published as Bus driver charged over deadly Bondi crash

