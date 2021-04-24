Menu
A young man was taken to Ipswich Hospital after a motorcycle and truck collided at Dinmore.
Crime

Bus driver allegedly flees after colliding with motorcyclist

kaitlyn smith
24th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a bus allegedly struck a motorcyclist before fleeing the scene at Dinmore.

The incident took place on the Cunningham Hwy, near the Aberdare St off-ramp, about 7pm on Friday evening.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a young man, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

His father Trev Davis took to social media overnight calling for anyone with footage or information about the incident to come forward.

“My son is thankfully OK but (we) need details for the police and insurance,” he wrote.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman was unable to provide further details.

She said police were aware of the incident and charges are yet to be laid.

The bus company is yet to be identified.

Investigations are ongoing.

