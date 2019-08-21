Bus doors 'locked' as park resident tried to fight fire

A MAN who tried to extinguish a fire in a bus at the Atkinson's Dam Caravan Park in 2016 has told an inquest the rear doors of the bus were locked when he tried to pull them open.

Resident Shayne Fairclough told the Coroners Court in Toowoomba, examining the circumstances surrounding a fire in a purple bus inside which the body of Lee Edward Parker was found on August 19, 2016, he had lived at the park for about 14 months.

Mr Fairclough said the morning of the fire, he's initially thought someone had been yelling "fight" somewhere in the van park.

But on seeing a "yellow glow" he realised the person whose voice he didn't recognise, had been yelling "fire".

In his original statement to police, Mr Fairclough said he picked up a garden hose and had attempted to extinguish the fire from the rear, having known from working in the park that that was where the bed was located inside the bus.

Having cooled the handle down, he said he then tried to open the doors but could only open them a small way.

He believed the door was locked from the inside.

Under questioning from Nathan Edridge, representing Mr Parker's family, Mr Fairclough said he did not hear anyone yelling from inside the bus at the time.

Informal portrait of three members of an international crime scene investigation team in an office at Liquica Police Station. Warrant Officer Class 2 Lee Parker, Australian Military Police investigator, is standing at the rear (left). Other two people are not named in the records. MUST CREDIT AUSTRALIAN WAR MEMORIAL Australian War Memorial

Another resident, Benjamin Peters, earlier told the inquest he did not recall the bus being fitted with smoke alarms, and was confident there was only one door into the converted accommodation space.

Mr Peters, who said he used to live in the purple bus, said the only electrical items inside the vehicle were his, and described the carpet to Counsel Assisting the Coroner Megan Jarvis as a "greyish" colour.

He told the inquest there was only one door to the bus which was at the front of the vehicle.

The inquest, before Deputy State Coroner John Lock, is examining the circumstances around the fire at the park.