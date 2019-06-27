Menu
A bus has collided with a building on Mulgrave Rd.
Witness describes moment bus crashes into building

Toni Benson-Rogan
by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:23 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM

A WITNESS has described seeing a bus mounted a garden bed and kerb before ploughing into the front of a Westcourt business.

Camilo Bradford works in the Mulgrave Rd building near the corner Collinson St and said he was on his way to the office and driving about three cars behind the bus.

"I was about three cars behind the vehicle and all I saw is it went straight over (a garden bed) and straight over that (kerb) and up there," he said.

"I couldn't see any brake lights go on so it looked like he'd probably already passed out before he even hit that.

"I just wanted to see if I could help him, but someone else was already there pretty quick."

The bus driver is receiving treatment at the scene and his condition is currently unknown.

Queensland Ambulance has confirmed one person has been taken to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition following the incident.

One inbound lane of Mulgrave Rd is closed, but traffic is still flowing in the area and there are no current delays for motorists.

More to come.

