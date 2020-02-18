Menu
Burst water main to cause delays

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
18th Feb 2020 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM
A BURST water main could cause long delays for anyone heading through Bundamba this morning, with water seeping from under the road.

Water is being forced up through one of the area's main intersections, and water is coming from under the tarmac and heading up Mining Street, past Bunnings.

Crews have been on the scene since early this morning and at this stage, one lane is closed heading east.

This will cause delays for anyone heading to Brisbane on Brisbane Road, and could cause problems for anyone heading to Bundamba State School nearby in the next hour.

Urban Utilities have been contacted for comment and are expect to respond shortly with an update on the situation.

Drivers may want to avoid the area.

MORE TO COME...

