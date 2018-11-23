Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burst water main on Gatton St, Cairns.
Burst water main on Gatton St, Cairns.
News

Burst main creates stunning spray

by Danaella Wivell
23rd Nov 2018 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURST water main left motorists stunned as water gushed more than 4m into the air on Gatton St yesterday.

The spectacular show started about 3.30pm but was quickly taken care of by council workers.

"It's unfortunate, but water main breaks are not uncommon," a Cairns Regional Council spokeswoman said.

"They can be caused by anything, even just the earth moving."

She said crews were on scene by 4pm to repair the break, but nearby homes had to go without water for some time.

"When these repairs are done, the water service has to be interrupted for a few hours," she said.

burst water main cairns water service interruption

Top Stories

    Domestic violence death toll rises, as system fails victims

    premium_icon Domestic violence death toll rises, as system fails victims

    News Experts call for courts to impose tougher sanctions on violent men as domestic violence system 'fails' women and children.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 5:35 AM
    Mum, husband, sexually abused homeless teen

    premium_icon Mum, husband, sexually abused homeless teen

    Crime She was of the belief they would all marry one day

    Koala numbers reach tipping point in growing region

    premium_icon Koala numbers reach tipping point in growing region

    Environment Record-breaking population growth has resulted in new developments

    Suspect goads Annette's family with lie detector offer

    premium_icon Suspect goads Annette's family with lie detector offer

    News Limited technology at original murder case recounted

    Local Partners