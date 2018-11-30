Burst pipes cut water to Ipswich homes

A BURST water main has cut water to dozens of homes across Ipswich.

Queensland Urban Utilities crews are working to restore services after the main burst at 93 Brisbane Rd.

A spokeswoman for the utility entity said crews were working to "rezone the network so people can get water back".

Some properties at Bundamba, Dinmore, Ebbw Vale and Riverview have been affected.

The spokeswoman said the bust pipe was not likely to cause traffic problems.

The estimated restoration time is 8.30pm today.