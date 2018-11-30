Menu
Environment

Burst pipes cut water to Ipswich homes

Hayden Johnson
by
30th Nov 2018 4:38 PM
A BURST water main has cut water to dozens of homes across Ipswich.

Queensland Urban Utilities crews are working to restore services after the main burst at 93 Brisbane Rd.

A spokeswoman for the utility entity said crews were working to "rezone the network so people can get water back".

Some properties at Bundamba, Dinmore, Ebbw Vale and Riverview have been affected. 

The spokeswoman said the bust pipe was not likely to cause traffic problems. 

The estimated restoration time is 8.30pm today.

