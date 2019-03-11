Bursaries provide valuable athlete assistance

HOUSE RULES

DID you know that Ipswich City Council offers a Sport Excellence Bursary program to support local athletes?

The bursaries are available to developing athletes in Ipswich who are representing Queensland or Australia at a sporting event.

Athletes are eligible for up to $300.

For more information or to apply, visit www.ipswich. qld.gov.au/community/sport-ipswich

Tuffkidz duathlon

DO you want to be a duathlete? Then take the opportunity to experience the Ipswich City Rotary TUFFKIDZ Duathlon as part of the Ride On Celebration of Cycling Week.

These events are specifically designed for all children in grades (prep to high school) who want to be a duathlete for a day.

Entry fee is just $10 per person, which can be booked online and on the day.

Distances range from 200m run and 800m ride for preps through to 800m run and 3200m ride for high school kids.

Go to www.ihfoundation. org.au for more information and to register.

Eagles juniors

THE Ipswich Eagles AFL club are based at the oval at Limestone Park.

The club are still recruiting junior players for the 2019 season and would love for you to come down and join in the fun.

The season is set to start on Saturday, March 23. Training for under-10 and over is on Tuesdays. U6 and overs train on Thursdays.

For more details, call Ben on 0430 444 630, email ipswich eaglesjuniors@gmail.com or jump onto their Facebook page.

Swifts hockey

SWIFTS Hockey club are looking for girls aged 10-13 years who would love to play in the upcoming 2019 Ipswich competition season.

The club prides itself on their family friendly atmosphere and junior development vision.

For more information contact the club at swiftshockeyclub@ outlook.com