Burnt out building in CBD demolished

A burnt out building in Ipswich's CBD has been demolished. Helen Spelitis

Workers are today at the site of the old RACQ building on the corner of Roderick and East Sts, although little of the old wooden building remains.

Fire ripped through the property in the early hours one Saturday morning in March.

Neighbours woke about 2am to the sound of crackling timber and collapsing walls, as emergency services worked to contain the ferocious blaze.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Shortly after the fire broke out a man, Kenneth James Thomas, was found by police and charged with arson.

The building on the corner of East and Roderick Street has been destroyed by fire. Rob Williams

The 39-year-old is charged with the arson of the timber building.

His matter is due to be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrate's Court next on June 6.

CBD building destroyed by fire: A building on the corner of Roderick and East Street was destroyed by fire overnight.