Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A burnt out building in Ipswich's CBD has been demolished.
A burnt out building in Ipswich's CBD has been demolished. Helen Spelitis
News

Burnt out building in CBD demolished

Helen Spelitis
by
25th May 2018 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURNT out building in Ipswich's CBD has been demolished.

Workers are today at the site of the old RACQ building on the corner of Roderick and East Sts, although little of the old wooden building remains.

Fire ripped through the property in the early hours one Saturday morning in March.

Neighbours woke about 2am to the sound of crackling timber and collapsing walls, as emergency services worked to contain the ferocious blaze.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured.

Shortly after the fire broke out a man, Kenneth James Thomas, was found by police and charged with arson.

The building on the corner of East and Roderick Street has been destroyed by fire.
The building on the corner of East and Roderick Street has been destroyed by fire. Rob Williams

The 39-year-old is charged with the arson of the timber building.

His matter is due to be mentioned in Ipswich Magistrate's Court next on June 6.

Related Items

arson fire ipswich racq building
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Rick Thorburn gets life for killing Tiahleigh Palmer

    Rick Thorburn gets life for killing Tiahleigh Palmer

    Crime RICK Thorburn has been sentenced to life for killing his foster daughter, Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, after today pleading guilty to her 2015 murder.

    Sharks snap up couple's 'creepy' babies business

    premium_icon Sharks snap up couple's 'creepy' babies business

    Business The couple had no idea their babies would create so much drama

    CLOSED: Once popular cafe now in ruin

    premium_icon CLOSED: Once popular cafe now in ruin

    Business Re-opening delayed seven times before building put up for lease

    Decision on fate of Ipswich council could take a month

    Decision on fate of Ipswich council could take a month

    Council News Minister's decision could take seven to 28 days

    Local Partners