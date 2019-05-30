Burns planned for locations around Ipswich

THE region is entering another planned burn season to mitigate the risk and impact of any future wildfire events.

As part of Seqwater's Fire Management Program, a number of prescribed burns of various sizes and locations are planned to take place across Seqwater land in South East Queensland during the next four to five months, subject to conditions.Seqwater Water Source Services manager Robert Drury said 20 of the planned burns were nominated as high priority.

"High priority burns are determined by the fire risk these areas pose to life, property and the environment," Mr Drury said.

"We assess risk factors such as an area's location, topography, fuel loads and the importance of Seqwater assets in the area to help determine an area's priority level."

Mr Drury said the bulk water authority worked closely with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Rural Fire Service brigades and other agencies to facilitate and implement the burn program on Seqwater-managed land.

"Wet conditions in late March and early April delayed the start to this year's burn season, with only a few small burns carried out so far," Mr Drury said.

As a State Government Statutory Authority and a large landholder in South East Queensland, Mr Drury said Seqwater had a responsibility to address fire management in dam catchments.

"Seqwater completed 27 burns across more than 1100 hectares of land in the 2018 burn season - nine of which were high-priority burns."

Burns are taking place at Moogerah Connection Road at Lake Moogerah and Boonah Beaudesert Road, Lilybrook Rd and Knehr Rd, Wyaralong between now and June 3.

See the schedule at Seqwater.com.au/water-supply/catchments/fire-management.