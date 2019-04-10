Burnouts and 10 beers see job, fiance and car up in smoke

A TRIPLE whammy has hit hard on the life of a drunk driver busted doing smoking driveway burnouts that angered his fiancé.

She called police saying that the smoke was so thick that night she couldn't see his car, an Ipswich court heard.

What began as a simple fun night out with work mates ended disastrously for errant driver John Daly - losing his fiancé, his car, and his job.

John Daniel Daly, 37, from Booval pleaded guilty before Ipswich Magistrates Court dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, a domestic violence offence, and drink driving at 1.40am on December 1, 2018.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to the scene with a complaint that a man was driving dangerously in a white Toyota Camry.

The driver was accused of doing burnouts in the street and officers arriving at the scene could smell burning rubber and his car was parked in a driveway, its engine bonnet hot to touch and with a lingering burning odour in the air.

Daly admitted it was his car and he had been drinking.

"He says he had a fight with his fiancé and his sister after having a few drinks at the Orion hotel in Springfield," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He was picked up and driven home by his fiancé."

Police officers saw fresh tyre marks on the road and wheel indentations on the lawn.

BURNOUT BLUES: His smoking burnouts cost John Daly his fiancé, his car, and his job. Ross Irby

The front tyres of the Camry were bald and police seized the car. Daly told police he drank two schooners of beer and eight pots between 6.30pm and midnight.

A breath test gave an alcohol reading of 0.115.

"He says he pissed off his fiancé and his sister. And drove in and out of the driveway," Sgt Caldwell said. "His fiancé said she heard the sounds of skidding tyres out the front."

"He was driving and she saw large amounts of smoke. The tyres were spinning and she thought he was going to ram her car ... (it was) emitting so much smoke couldn't see his car."

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said Daly pleads guilty on the basis he was reversing down the driveway onto the roadway - "doing burnouts on a number of occasions".

Mr Kelly said the driver did no damage and both his fiancé and sister were inside the house and his behaviour, while poor, did not reflect his past.

It was also acknowledged the couple were no longer together.

Mr Kelly said Daly had been to a work social function and after being collected by his fiancé a minor argument had escalated leading to the bizarre behaviour.

He said the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was at the lower end of such offences. His licence was suspended and Daly immediately lost his job as a driver of 10 years.

His car was impounded and with no income he could not afford to pay the $3000 fees.

Magistrate Andy Cridland took into account the financial loses already suffered, describing the offence as being more of an act of stupidity that caused him to lose his employment.

Daly was fined $1000 - sent to SPER for payment plan, and disqualified for six months, and three months.