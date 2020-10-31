Burning state issue that influenced Ipswich voters

Ipswich voters have their say on the issues that mattered most to them on election day.

THE PREMIER’S handling of the coronavirus crisis has played a major hand in the decision over which box Ipswich voters putting the number 1 next to on election day.

And rather than detracting from her appeal, those voters who are putting a 1 next to their labour candidate this morning told the Queensland Times that harsh criticism Annastacia Palaszczuk faced over her tough stance on border closures only solidified their support.

It was a low-key atmosphere at the polls on Saturday morning, with large numbers of voters taking advantage of pre-polling this year, to avoid the crowds.

Ipswich West voter Gail Maskiel.

Ironically, it appears this year’s crisis surrounding COVID-19 has been a deciding factor in many voters’ minds.

In Ipswich West, Tivoli voter Gail Maskiel said she was casting her vote based on the belief that Ms Palaszczuk’s government had kept people safe during the pandemic.

“She kept us safe and she has come across as being honest throughout,” Ms Maskiel said.

“We have been able to maintain a good lifestyle her in Queensland because of the way she has handled this.”

Ms Maskiel said she did not know much about her local MP, Jim Madden, and was voting purely on issues affecting the entire state.

A similar sentiment was shared across the city.

Ipswich voter Linda Brooks with partner Paul Faofua.

In the Ipswich electorate, Linda Brooks said she believed Ms Palaszczuk had earned respect by sticking to her guns, despite facing harsh criticism over efforts to contain the virus.

“It was well handled, even though they copped a lot of flak,” Ms Brooks said.

“She has stood her ground and stuck to her guns.”

Ipswich dad Andrew Dionysius agreed state issues and particularly the COVID-19 response was at the forefront of people’s minds on Saturday.

He said he did not know very much about the local candidates.

“We have had virtually no cases whereas some of the other states have struggled,” he said.

“I think Queensland has done the right thing.”

Ipswich voter Andrew Dionysius

Not everyone was a fan of the Palaszczuk government’s performance over the past five years, with Ipswich West voter Eric, who asked not to use his surname, saying not enough had been done to support business.

“I vote on the philosophy of the parties and although this lot tells you they are out to support workers, they could be doing more to help private enterprise to get the country moving,” he said.

“If you go back over the years, Labor don’t promote people in business, they promote the public service.

“If business flourishes, then so does the country.”

Eric said he was “always sceptical” on election promises involving the building of new schools and infrastructure and said you could only believe a promise once it had been made reality.

But he said he wasn’t overly confident in the opposition leader, saying Deb Frecklington was a largely “unknown quantity who doesn’t come across as overly powerful”.

“Until she gets in you don’t really know what you are going to get.”