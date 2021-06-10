Burman’s pop the Champagne with debut winner

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

THE wait is over for Ray and Mary Burman’s much anticipated Out of Range/Champagne Sally litter to hit the racetrack.

Champagne Jazzy was the first of the pups to hit the track and she did it in style pouncing on the lead in a dominant 30.55 maiden win last Saturday night.

Champagne Sally is a dual track record holder at Ipswich over the 520 and 630 metres.

If Champagne Jazzy’s debut is anything to go by, the litter who are only 17 months old, may one day challenge their champion mother.

Ray Burman said he had been holding the litter back given their tender age but the times they were running over the 288 and 431 metres in trials were simply too quick to keep them sidelined.

It was a professional a performance you’ll ever see out of a 17-month-old bitch. She ran a beautiful straight line out of box five to find the front going past the post and gradually went through her gears down the back and on the run home scoring by six lengths.

Champagne Jazzy will look to stay perfect when she backs up on Saturday in her maiden final. She will be mighty tough to beat wherever she draws.

Punters should keep a huge watch over the next month as litter mates continue to hit the ground while the Burman kennel does their best to avoid them clashing early in their careers.

What a Debacle dominates in Past Members Trophy

CLASS has prevailed in the Past Members Trophy Final over the 431 metre sprint.

Tony Brett’s Group performed What a Debacle too strong dropping back to the shorter trip.

The dog looked a good thing in last week’s heats from box one but was left standing at the jump as Spring Rock, Remember Col and Jaydo’s Jet got the fly.

It was the dog’s superior strength that grabbed fourth and a spot in this week’s final.

As classy as some of his 400 metre competition was, it was still a drop in grade for the dog who had been racing in Best 8 and Group company.

He was given plenty of respect in the final going off equal favourite with Pauline Byers Spring Cleo who was riding a nine-race winning streak.

Spring Cleo was looking to complete the 500 and 400 Past Members Trophy double. However, terrific 10 wasn’t to be as What a Debacle forced his way into second down the back before sailing clear in the run home.

Jaydo’s Jet led him down the back but with a full head of steam Brett’s charge took over around the home turn to win by almost two lengths clocking 24.95 in the process.

The win was no fluke. When the dog first arrived in Brett’s kennels last year, he kicked off his campaign over the 431 at Ipswich and rattled off a pair of 24.7 runs.

With his confidence taking a recent knock over the 500 metres at Albion Park it’ll be interesting to see if Brett stays at Ipswich in search of form before his ultimate goal the Group One Brisbane Cup in around a month’s time.

Brett had another surprise starter late last week with the talented Hara’s Clyde stepping out over the short course 288 metres on Friday.

The dog has been a jet throughout his career and boasts an exceptional 30.12 personal best over the 520 metres at Albion Park which he achieved as a pup way back in February 2020.

The dog had his fair share of bad luck and injures since but has still amassed 21 wins one over $100,000 in prize money - not bad stats for a mixed third and fourth grade over the shorts on a Friday.

On the back of the dog finishing second in the Straight of Origin at Capalaba, bookies were taking no chances with the hot pot, putting him up at $1.10. However, those who were patient got as much as $1.60 at the jump.

He stepped with them but used his bulk and his box to drive through and find the rail from box three.

The competition kept in striking range around the corner but when he balanced up on straightening it was all over in 16.98.

Brett said the run was a one off as he gradually builds the dog towards a Brisbane Cup campaign.

Punters are likely to see him over the 431 metres next start before he graduates back to the traditional sprint trip.

Sunburst sizzles in Shine State debut

JEDDA Cutlack looks to have a handy young bitch on her hands with former NSW chaser Sunburst exploding on to the Ipswich scene with a dominant 30.73 win over the 500 metres on Tuesday.

Cutlack who is closely aligned with the Tzouvelis kennel said owner Sonia Davis had sent a couple of litter mates up from North-West NSW with an eye on Queensland’s lucrative prize money and thought Sunburst could flourish up north as well.

Litter brother Sleuth had shown his class late last week and he raced away to win his maiden in 30.57 on Saturday night.

Cutlack said the bitch had been put through her paces before her first start with three trials telling her the bitch would run the five hundred no problems it was just about getting the jump right and with two vacant boxes inside her at Ipswich, she took full advantage.

“I was a bit worried when she came away a couple of lengths behind them, but she was good enough to muster up underneath them and push them off the track at the first turn,” Cutlack said.

“Once she got to a clear lead down the back going off her trials, I was pretty confident she’d win, but was really impressed with the way she went away from them in the closing stages.

“I think she’s got more distance in her, she’ll probably have a couple more five hundreds first but if she’s still eligible I can see her being really competitive in restricted grade over the 630 metres at Ipswich.”

The bitch had never won over the 500 before and with just a dozen starts under her belt figures to only improve on her stellar first up performance.

Savannah the sectional queen

AFTER recently winning her Novice at Albion Park, Gary Mitchell declared Savannah the fastest bitch he’d ever trained.

After an out of sorts performance, she was back in the winner’s circle at Ipswich last Saturday night showing what’s becoming trademark early speed.

The daughter of Cosmic Rumble left with them but showed exceptional muster going 5.39 to the first mark before leaving them flat footed with a 13.13 sectional down the back.

With his runner a veteran of all of half a dozen starts, Mitchell says her run home needs some work but he thinks it’s something that’ll come naturally with more racing.

She might not be the quickest dog over the 520 metres yet but if she can continue to rattle off early sectionals as she did Saturday night she’s going to break their hearts before they can catch her.

Nando Sid nearing 25 second mark

TRAINER James Robinson looks to have a beautiful type in Nando Sid, the well-bred son of Fernando Bale and gun Queensland bitch Jeannie Dreaming.

Nando Sid has taken a while to put it all together but nearing two and a half years old secured back-to-back wins over the Ipswich 431 in stylish fashion.

Earlier this month the dog had shown them a clean set of heels from box eight coming through the first turn full of running as he put up seven lengths on his competition in a career best 25.04 and he wasn’t far off that mark this past Tuesday.

It was a different equation for the dog this time coming out of box two. He didn’t get quite the same wind up off the first turn as he did last start but still speared to the lead and was never threatened, winning by three and a half in 25.10.

The dog is rattling through his grades and could soon see himself facing Best 8 company in Spring Cleo, Spring Rock, Spring Bowler and Chance.

But age is on his side and it looks a matter of time until he breaks the 25 second barrier.