Burglars break into four Ipswich homes in four days

BURGLARS smashed their way into four Ipswich homes within four days last week.

Police are investigating after houses at Leichhardt, Ipswich and Newtown were targeted between February 20 and 24, with offenders taking off valuables.

On one occasion, offenders smashed the rear door and used spray paint to damage the tiles, carpet, stove and inside the garage.

External computer hard drives, a black Holden Calais, lawn mower, whipper snipper, leaf blower, two hedge trimmers and two mountain bikes were stolen from three other properties.

Police are also investigating after five cars were damaged at North Ipswich, Ipswich and Leichhardt between February 24 and 25.

Offenders used a fire extinguisher and rock to damage two of the cars, another was damaged during a street fight and power tools were stolen from a toolbox in a third vehicle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.