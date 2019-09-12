Menu
HUMBLE HERO: The Boat Club courtesy bus driver Geoff Barnes helped a patron get home safely and stopped an intruder at the weekend.
HUMBLE HERO: The Boat Club courtesy bus driver Geoff Barnes helped a patron get home safely and stopped an intruder at the weekend.
BURGLAR TACKLED: Hero bus driver spots alleged home intruder

Jessica Lamb
12th Sep 2019 12:43 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
NOT all heroes wear capes - some drive courtesy buses.

And while Geoff Barnes, the man behind the wheel of Hervey Bay Boat Club's courtesy bus, does not consider himself a hero, Madgellin O'Connell says he is one.

Ms O'Connell was Mr Barnes' last passenger in the early hours of Sunday morning.

When he dropped her home, things did not look right.

Ms O'Connell's house, which always had a light on, was completely dark.

"We thought maybe a fuse had blown, so he got out with a torch and shone it in the window," Ms O'Connell said.

 

While she had been out, an alleged intruder had broken into Ms O'Connell's house through the laundry screen door.

Police will allege the 30-year-old woman had allegedly taken food and blankets, and packed a bag full of cash and jewellery.

Mr Barnes jumped into action.

"I'm yelling through the window at this head bobbing up and down behind the couch," Mr Barnes said.

"The intruder ripped open the front door with a few bags and tried to get away.

"Madgellion rang the police while I held her down initially but then I let her go and just stood over her so she couldn't go anywhere."

Ms O'Connell said she did not know what she would have done without Mr Barnes.

 

"I'm so glad he didn't just drop me off and go," Ms O'Connell said.

"I would have been terrified to find (the woman) in my house by myself," she said.

"Geoff is such a good man - good on you mate. He always makes sure everyone gets home safe."

However, the ever-humble Mr Barnes said he just treated everyone how he would like his family to be treated.

"I always stay and make sure they get inside the house safe, I don't like to leave people walking off into the darkness," he said.

"I would like to hope other people would do the same thing for my wife if she was ever in that situation.

"People just need to look after each other."

Police confirmed the 30-year-old woman had been charged with enter premise to commit an indictable offence over the incident and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

