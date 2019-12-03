Burgers, coffee and cake on the menu at new cafe

A new eatery has opened up at Redbank Plaza called Jack's Café.

A NEW cafe that serves up breakfast options, burgers, plated meals, cake and coffee has opened at Redbank Plaza.

Jack’s Cafe started serving it’s first customers in the plaza’s food court this morning.

The announcement of the new cafe was made on the Redbank Plaza Facebook page, and fans were quick to share their joy at a new business opening.

Kerrie Gaule commented saying ‘looks good’ while Jewel Tapuaiga said “finally something different in the food court”.

Tam Jones was also excited by the news saying “woohoo looks great.”

Redbank Plaza is located at 1 Collingwood Dr, Redbank.