Burger joint claims ‘Best Burger’ title for third time

WHY fix something that isn’t broken?

That is what Alexis Poulsen of Ruby Chews Burgers & Shakes said when asked what makes her product so popular with the Ipswich community.

With equal doses of excitement and humility, her retort came just moments after learning that her establishment had again been crowned the maker of ‘Ipswich’s Best Burger.’

This year’s win makes it the third time in a row the eatery at Riverlink Shopping Centre has won the coveted title.

It was first voted the city’s best burger in 2018 and then again in 2019.

Manager Alexis Poulsen said it was a consistent menu, lively atmosphere and reliable staff that continued to entice customers over the years.

“It’s been a great product from the get-go, we’ve not actually changed our menu since we first opened,” Ms Poulsen said.

“We have the same classic burgers, the things that our customers know and love.”

“I think that absolute freshness, you just cannot beat that.

Ruby Chews wins Ipswich's Best Burger 2021.

“All of that combined, along with our team who is incredibly passionate about our product, is maybe why we’re doing so well.”

While last year’s vote was cancelled, it would appear the team at Ruby Chews remained at the top of their game despite a two-year gap.

“Our staff are always so fun, they’re absolutely willing to go above and beyond,” she said.

“Even if you’re running late to the movies, we’ll deliver your order to the cinema just to help out.

“The whole concept of Ruby Chews was created on the basis on burgers and moves working together and I think we do that well.”

Ms Poulsen, who some might know as the general manager of Limelight Cinemas, first took over the thriving business back in 2019.

She said the community had responded positively to the fact that the menu had since remained untouched.

“Our Ruby Classic is always the most popular burger, with bacon our most popular add-on,” she said.

“Our shakes are awesome as well, people always come back for those. They’re a real thick shake, not a milk shake and it’s loaded up with ice-cream.

“We use all local supplies too; our produce comes from Clint’s Fresh produce. They’re absolute legends.”

Fittingly, Friday also marked International Burger Day.

The team at Ruby Chews celebrates International Burger Day.

Many customers flocked to the shopfront, eager to take advantage of the $5 burger and new Mr Consistent cocktails, which are set to become a permanent feature on the menu.

As for future plans, Ms Poulsen revealed that in coming weeks new burgers and side options would be introduced to the menu.

“We’re updating our menu soon, we want to bring in a few more options that we commonly get requests for, such a sweet potato fries and potato gems.”

“Plus, we’ll also be introducing a couple of customized burgers that performed really well when we served them in a promotional period, like the dirty burgers with a lot of beef and cheese.”

Ms Poulsen thanked the community for its ongoing support.

“It’s really great to see our product recognized as the best in Ipswich,” she said.

“I know we’ve got some really good competition and the foodie scene in Ipswich has absolutely blown up lately, so tt’s really exciting to see that we’re getting put on the map for something like this.”

