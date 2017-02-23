Burger chain reveals when it will open in Ipswich

Burger Urge will be opening in Ipswich soon.

BURGER lovers of Ipswich will have another place to grab a hearty meal when a new burger restaurant opens in Ipswich.

Popular chain Burger Urge announced today that it would open a new store in Redbank Plains Town Square on Monday, February 27.

With just a few short days until opening new owners Aaron and Christina Gellie are busy preparing to feed the city's hungry foodies.

Burger Urge is one of the many restaurants to open in the new $140 million town square in December.

Burger Urge franchisee Aaron Gellie is excited to be opening at Redbank Plains Town Square. Rob Williams

The chain is known for its big, over the top creations with maple bacon, pulled pork and fried chicken commonly features on its burger menu.

The store is expected to serve up 2,000 burgers to Ipswich locals every week.

"The company is excited to bring this opportunity to Redbank Plains, which is an obvious choice due to high demand for delicious, dangerously good burgers," a company spokesperson said.

Other restaurants open at the town square include Burrito Bar, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Coffee Club, Nando's and Hungry Jacks, Stella Rosa and Sushi Kiyo.