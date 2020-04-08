A COOL change is expected to stick around in the southeast for a few days before heating up to produce a "very nice" Easter weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said light coastal showers were expected to stick around "for the next couple of days at least".

The maximum forecast temperature in Brisbane is 27 degrees today and 26 degrees tomorrow.

"We have had some cooler and drier weather, and we have seen the return of showers from today, particularly around North Stradbroke Island we have seen 20-30mm," Mr Kennedy said.

"It's pretty modest around the Brisbane area just 1-2mm, but further north around the Sunshine Coast we've seen some more around about 5mm.

"It's all pretty light and pretty shallow … you'll be pretty unlikely to get more than 5mm."

Mr Kennedy said cooler weather was expected to clear out over the weekend, with a forecast 30 degrees in Brisbane on Saturday.

"It will awkwardly be a very nice weekend Easter weekend," he said.

"By Saturday it'll be a couple of degrees above average, clearing up and warming up.

"We'll enjoying it in our backyards."

More significant rainfall totals are expected to hit north western parts of the state over coming days due to shower activity in the Gulf of Carpentaria.

"It'll mainly just be around the coast, we did have 60mm in Drumduff yesterday, so just west of Palmerville, just over the central peninsula," Mr Kennedy said.

"That weather is now moving slowly west so may see an increase in activity around the Mount Isa region from tomorrow potentially, but it will likely still be modest rainfall totals.

"It could be a bit heavier tomorrow, maybe 40-50mm just around that north western area."

Originally published as Bureau's 'awkward' forecast for Easter weekend