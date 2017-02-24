Bureau warns Ipswich to be vigilant

Ipswich could see severe storms on Sunday.

IPSWICH may be in for severe storms this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has asked residents to keep and eye on the BoM homepage for alerts on Saturday and Sunday.

"Any storm has the potential to be severe so we'd encourage people to keep an eye out," forecaster Lauren Pattie said.

"Today and tomorrow are looking nice and sunny for Ipswich but there will be an increase for showers on the coast and thunderstorms in Ipswich and further west on Sunday."

Temperatures have remained at 30 degrees or higher for 28 days straight with Ms Pattie saying Ipswich could finally expect that trend to break next week.

Highest three-day heatwave status observed in south-east Queensland from 30 January to 12 February 2017.

"We still have a couple of days where the temperature will be 30 or above but on Monday they will start to drop to 28-29."

For southeast Australia, summer 2016/17 was exceptional for the large number of days above high temperature thresholds, a recent BoM report states.

"The summer 2017 heatwaves were comparable to historically significant heatwaves in spatial coverage, duration, and intensity," it states.

"It was the consistency of high temperatures more than the extreme temperatures themselves that made early 2017 an exceptional event."

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 32 today and tomorrow in Ipswich, with a high of 30 predicted for Sunday.