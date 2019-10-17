Bureau warns 'garden variety' storms could turn severe

BOM warns there could be hail later this afternoon.

BOM warns there could be hail later this afternoon. Daniel Pelcl

AMONG potential garden variety storms this afternoon, there may be one or two severe storms, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

Duty forecaster Livio Regano said there are "no time slots and there are no warnings yet," but said the weather is conducive to storms.

"We have a good intense storm producing weather system which is a trough and the usual state of play when it gets hot in the afternoon," he said.

"Ipswich is in the firing line, at this stage there are no official severe thunder storm warnings.

"It's a hot day, for Ipswich itself is 36C, we've had hotter days than this but the humidity is rising a little bit.

"That's why instead of fire weather we're getting storm weather.

"We'll see a line of storms forming this afternoon and reaching east and they'll go some time in the evening."

Mr Livio said these are "garden variety" storms, but amongst them there may be one or two severe cells.

He warns if hail is larger than 2cm and there are damaging wind gusts - two considerations for today, the Bureau will issue warnings.