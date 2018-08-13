Bureau says fire danger not over

THE Bureau of Meteorology says the elevated threat of fire in southeast Queensland has eased but warm weather will again heighten the fire danger towards the end of the week.

Firefighters have battled 230 bushfires across the state over the last few days.

Of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' 100 fire engines, 60 were out fighting blazes in the southeast.

Warnings for bushfires near Ipswich and Stanthorpe have since been downgraded, but there are still about 20 fires burning across Queensland.

A fire ban for Ipswich, Somerset, Lockyer, Scenic Rim, Logan and the Gold Coast is set to expire at midnight.

Firefighters will still be keeping a close eye on the conditions, particularly if winds turn north-westerly on Wednesday and Thursday as expected.