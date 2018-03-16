Flood warning for North Queensland

FORECASTERS are warning a new round of flooding could hit communities that have already been impacted by major weather events. Heavy falls are expected to saturate catchments.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for coastal catchments between Ingham and Daintree at 11.58am today.

Belinda Strong and her 2-year-old daughter Alicia are seen outside their flood-affected house in Ingham in North Queensland. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

The warning states following recent heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of the flood watch area, catchments are primed and river levels may respond more quickly than normal.

Moderate to heavy falls are expected from early Sunday morning through to Tuesday, mainly along the coast. The heavier rainfall is expected to fall between Cairns and Daintree.

The rainfall totals forecast are not expected to be as significant as those recorded during the recent flooding event that impacted Ingham and other townships.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible in the catchments across the flood watch area during Sunday and into next week.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Daintree River

Mossman River

Barron River

Mulgrave and Russell Rivers

Johnstone River

Tully River

Murray River

Herbert River

Houses are inundated with flood waters in Ingham in North Queensland.. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) N

Ingham was one of the North Queensland towns impacted by flooding last week.

About 90 per cent of homes were impacted when the Herbert River rose by 14.7m.

The township was split in two and cut off in both directions.

A disaster zone was declared and residents are still cleaning up.

The Herbert River responds quickly to heavy rainfall and river rises can be rapid and velocities very high.

Townsville school students from Willows State School were trapped for days after being flooded in near Tully at the Echo Creek Adventure Camp.

Queensland Flood Services Manager Victoria Dodds said flood warnings had been issued for about half of the catchments in Queensland this month.

She said conditions were primed for renewed river level rises and flooding.

Houses are inundated with flood waters in Ingham in North Queensland.. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) N



Bureau forecaster Diana Eadie said the coast catchments were the main area of concern.

She said while rainfall rates would not likely exceed what took place during recent flooding, there was a concern because the catchments were already saturated.

"It won't take much rainfall to result in minor flooding," she said.

It's thought between 50 and 100mm could fall over a widespread area.

"We're monitoring a potential low or trough," she said.

Ms Eadie said the system was not expected to become a tropical cyclone but it would increase the onshore flow in some areas.

A tropical cyclone is expected to form off Darwin's north coast tomorrow morning.

Townsville is expected to experience some showers and storms, especially on Sunday, but the heaviest rain is predicted to fall to the north of the city.