Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Bureau keeping watch on potential cyclone

by Peter Carruthers
7th Jan 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WEATHER experts are keeping a close eye on the tropical low developing in the Arafura Sea.

But they say the system is unlikely to have a direct impact on the Queensland coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology predict the system is a 20 to 50 per cent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone today and tomorrow.

Bureau forecaster Sam Campbell said the most likely scenario would mean a west/southwest track for the system before making landfall east of Darwin.

"What happens over the next 12-24 hours will have an impact on how strong it gets," he said. If the low was to intensify into a cyclone, it would be named Claudia.

More Stories

Show More
cyclone cyclone blake rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        premium_icon Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        News Seven people were allegedly murdered in the region in 2019, including six in the Ipswich police district.

        Police force entry into rural shed, discover meth, weed

        premium_icon Police force entry into rural shed, discover meth, weed

        Crime Police officers were kicked and scratched at a Lockyer Valley shed as they helped...

        Koalas cop brunt of prolonged drought

        premium_icon Koalas cop brunt of prolonged drought

        News Prolonged drought and above-average maximum temperatures have taken a toll on local...

        Nudes to fall from our skies

        premium_icon Nudes to fall from our skies

        News It will be raining nude skydivers over the skies of Toogoolawah.