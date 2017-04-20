REVEALED: Major health fund leaving Riverlink

Riverlink shopping centre will no longer have a Bupa kiosk after May.

THERE will be no Bupa centre in the Ipswich CBD after the Riverlink kiosk closes in just over two weeks.

Bupa confirmed its kiosk would close on Friday, May 5 and would reopen as a larger store more than two weeks later at Orion Springfield on May 24.

"Decisions like these are never easy," a Bupa spokesperson said.

"While the kiosk has been an important part of how we have traditionally serviced our local members, unfortunately it was just no longer sustainable for us to continue trading at our current location given more and more people in the area are choosing to interact with Bupa over the phone or online."

The Bupa spokesperson said while it understood customers' concerns, there were other ways to get in touch with the health fund and make payments.

"We understand the inconvenience that this may cause some people in the community and try to minimise impacts to customers as much as we can," they said.

"For customers that can't travel to Springfield, or do not wish to interact with Bupa over the phone or online, claims can always be submitted via mail, while payments can be made at Australia Post."

Sadliers Crossing resident Lorraine Clark has been with Bupa for more than four decades.

While disappointed with the move she said she wouldn't be changing health funds.

"I know I can make payments at the post office but it doesn't help if you have a question)," she said.

"I will drive if I have to but it's a long way to go for some people (to Springfield).

"I know people like my mother-in-law, who is 95, can't use the internet and prefer to speak to a person face-to-face."

Ms Clark said Bupa was there for her when both she and her late husband had cancer.

"My husband had lung cancer and they did everything for him, I can't fault them," she said.

"Two years ago I was diagnosed with cancer as well and they have been brilliant."

A Riverlink spokesperson confirmed the health fund was leaving, but said Medibank would stay.

"Riverlink customers are able to access an alternate private medical fund at Riverlink in Medibank private," they said.

