Ipswich among last in national hot cross bun roll-out

IPSWICH supermarkets have made it to January 1 without getting over excited about Easter.

Despite some stores across the nation jumping the celebration gun, baking and selling hot cross buns in December, Coles and Woolworths stores in Ipswich are yet to start the Easter tradition.

A mystery shopper hunted six different supermarkets in Ipswich on Friday afternoon and there was not a hot cross bun in sight.

It won't take long for that to change, however, with Woolworths committing to selling hot cross buns nationally from tomorrow and Coles from January 3.

Some local shoppers however have spied Hot Cross Buns in Ipswich supermarkets as early as January 1.

European supermarket Aldi is more in line with tradition and is expected to begin baking and selling hot cross buns in late January.

Both Coles and Woolworths began selling hot cross buns in a small selection of stores straight after Christmas, some as early as Boxing Day, but managers are adamant it's the same date as in previous years.

Not every store stocked the buns, only those whose bakers got over-excited and wanted to begin baking early.

A traditional hot cross bun is a yeasted sweet bun lightly spiced with raisins or currants, then marked on top with a cross.

The buns mark the end of Lent, which this year runs from February 14 to March 29, and different parts of the hot cross bun have a certain meaning, including the cross representing the crucifixion of Jesus, and the spices inside signifying the spices used to embalm him at his burial.

Ipswich's own hot cross bun expert, Old Fernvale Bakery baker Matt Brown, managed to perfect and bake 14 different flavours with a few months to spare before Easter last year.

Customers didn't seem to mind the early start with close to 1000 buns being snapped up within days of going on sale.

He says all the flavours, including the traditional favourites and Pina Colada, bubble-gum, Nutella and Turkish Delight would be available again this year.

"It was all trial and error, some of the best bakery products come out from a mistake," he said.

Mr Brown said this year's Battle of the Buns would continue to support children's hospital charities.