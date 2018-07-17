Menu
Police are appealing for information about this person.
Crime

Bunnings theft investigators need your help

by Carly Morrissey
17th Jul 2018 11:26 AM

POLICE are appealing for people to come forward and help them with an investigation into items being stolen from Bunnings Springfield Central.

They have released three images of people they wish to speak to in relation to the stealing.

 

"Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods," a social media post about the investigation said.

Pool cleaning equipment and a shelving unit were stolen on Sunday June 17 about 3:20pm.

Police warn people not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in the images.

 

You can report information to police by calling Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1801149054

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

