Robert Head and Kerry Petley.
News

Bunnings staff donate time to help garden bloom

Ashleigh Howarth
by
5th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
A DUSTY disused garden bed at an Ipswich aged care facility has received new life thanks to Bunnings.

Staff members from Bunnings Springfield, Bundamba, West Ipswich, Toowoomba West and Warwick spent one very hot morning paving, weeding and planting the new feature at Riverview Gardens.

Not only did the company spare their team members for the project, but they also donated all of the materials.

 

Bunnings fixes up nursing home garden.
Kerry Petley from Riverview Gardens Aged Care Facility, which is part of the Salvation Army, said they were "extremely grateful" for all the hard work Bunnings did.

"This is something which our residents had been asking for," she said.

"Many of our residents love gardening. That is what they done at home.

"So we are very appreciative of the work Bunnings have done. The garden looks wonderful."

This wasn't the first time Bunnings staff members had helped out the facility. They have also donated plenty of gardening items such as flowers and pot plants, as well as their man hours.

 

GRATEFUL: Residents from The Riverview Garden's Aged Care Facility were thankful for Bunnings for jazzing up one of their garden beds.
aged care bunnings business gardening ipswich
Ipswich Advertiser

