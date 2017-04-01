Bunnings out of action

FLOODING in the Bundamba Creek overnight caused widespread damage and interruption yesterday, and Bunnings Warehouse was among the businesses out of action as a result.

Water flowed through the lower level of the newly-opened hardware superstore (pictured above) late on Thursday and led to its all day closure. Bunnings state operations manager Jason Banks said the store was closed mainly out of safety concerns and the damage had been kept to a minimum.

"To ensure the safety of our team and customers, Bunnings Warehouse Bundamba will be temporarily closed until further notice,” Mr Banks said. "A number of state-of-the-art safety features were implemented when the store was built to reduce the impact of flooding to the store. As a result, only the car park has been affected.”

Mr Banks said customers should visit the nearby Bunnings Warehouse West Ipswich which was unaffected by floods.