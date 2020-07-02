Bunnings new $6 kids collectable item

If you've got kids, you may want to brace yourself because there's a new collectable range about to sweep the country.

Just like the Ooshie and Stikeez craze that sent Australian children wild last year, the new range from Bunnings - called Little Gardeners - is set to do the same.

Instead of small plastic toys and figurines, the range consists of a variety of seedling kits that youngsters can use to make a mini veggie patches, grow tall sunflowers or create a butterfly garden. There's even a pizza garden kit so kids can grow their own toppings.

Each pack includes three packets of seeds, three peat pots, three soil mix pellets, three herb tags and a booklet with growing instructions and prices start at $6.16.

One mum has pointed out on Instagram that new range has hit stores just in time for school holidays, leaving many excited.

"These look amazing," one person said.

"Will have to look for this next time I go to town," another mum wrote.

"Perfect for school holidays," someone else added.

Despite the success of Coles and Woolworths collectable ranges last year, they drew criticism from environmental groups when the collectibles were being found during beach clean-ups.

Sea Shepherd publicly criticised the promotion on Facebook leading parent groups to agree and questioned the logic of banning single-use plastic bags only to introduce plastic toys.

"I think it is disgusting swapping plastic bags for plastic toys. Yet they see no harm," one Facebook user said.

