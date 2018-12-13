Bunnings help bring smiles to sick kids

TOO KIND: Robert Head, Raylene Drew, Willie Va'ai, Cat Johnstone from Bunnings and Chelsea Rees from Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

TOO KIND: Robert Head, Raylene Drew, Willie Va'ai, Cat Johnstone from Bunnings and Chelsea Rees from Ipswich Hospital Foundation. Cordell Richardson

THE Children's Sunshine Ward at Ipswich Hospital is looking a little brighter after Bunnings staff donated their own time to set up Christmas decorations.

Workers from Bunnings West Ipswich and Bundamba spent more than an hour sprucing up the ward with twinkling Christmas lights.

Raylene Drew from the West Ipswich store said everyone was happy to give a little bit out of their day to make the kids smile.

"We have been decorating the ward for roughly four years," she said.

"We love to come here because we know the kids love it, and it will give them some Christmas joy."

This year, Bunnings decided to do something extra to brighten up the lives of sick kids and hospital staff.

"We normally put up the hospital's decorations, but this year we put up our own decorations," Ms Drew said.

"The Christmas lights are something which can be left up so the kids can look at them all year round."

Children's Sunshine Ward nurse unit manager Kirsty Franklin said they were grateful for the support which Bunnings had shown every year during the festive season.

"We know that a hospital ward is the not the place a child wants to be during the holiday period, and especially at Christmas," she said.

"That's why we always make the extra effort to bring a little Christmas cheer to those receiving care in the Children's Sunshine Ward - it's the little things that can make all the difference to families."

"We really appreciate the generosity of Bunnings, as well as the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, to help make this happen."

Chelsea Rees from the Ipswich Hospital Foundation also thanked the Bunnings staff members for their efforts.