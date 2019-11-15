Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating after a
Police investigating after a "toolbox" exploded in a man's hands. Picture: Nine News
News

Bunnings car park find explodes in man’s hands

15th Nov 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suffered only minor burns after a "toolbox" he found in a Bunnings car park exploded in his hand 500m after picking it up.

He suffered minor injuries to his abdomen and pelvis

 

Police investigating after a
Police investigating after a "toolbox" exploded in a man's hands. Picture: Nine News

 

The Explosive Ordnance Response Team were called the scene of the explosion, which happened outside Mary Immaculate Church, about 9.35am yesterday.

The man was walking his dogs when he found the black box in the car park of the Bunnings warehouse.

The item is believed to be a single-shot firearm. Picture: Nine News
The item is believed to be a single-shot firearm. Picture: Nine News

Inspector Barry Smith told Nine News that the item was a single-shot firearm.

"When it discharged, it actually deactivated itself."

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
bunnings car park editors picks explosion tool box

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Phone records examined in murder case

        premium_icon Phone records examined in murder case

        News Murder accused did not appear in court for latest mention

        ‘Words fail us’: Tethered dog dies in heat

        premium_icon ‘Words fail us’: Tethered dog dies in heat

        News 'Despite the warnings... people still aren’t listening'

        • 15th Nov 2019 9:46 AM
        Search is on to find Santa on Ipswich in augmented reality

        premium_icon Search is on to find Santa on Ipswich in augmented reality

        News Reveal hidden Christmas characters on Ipswich streets in Queensland first.

        Fires diminishing: bushfire warnings, closures near Ipswich

        Fires diminishing: bushfire warnings, closures near Ipswich

        News A full list of bushfire warnings and closures around the region.