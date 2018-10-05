Bunker down, storms brewing for city and surrounds

STORMS are brewing in Ipswich and they will be all weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters are warning there is a high chance of showers and rain over the city today, most likely in the afternoon.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm.

BOM senior forecaster Gabriel Branscu said storm activity would peak later tonight.

"We are looking at a combining upper through and surface trough moving across southern Queensland," Mr Branscu said.

Enhanced satellite 🛰 imagery of the upper trough expected to bring 10-30mm of rain 🌧 to parts of Southern QLD over the next few days. Rain ☔️ will start to reach #SEQ tomorrow, with the heaviest falls on Saturday. See MetEye for your local forecast: https://t.co/ZJ3LCCDMVb pic.twitter.com/Lesb63FCof — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 4, 2018

"A cloud bank is sitting over the southern interior and pushing towards the coast slowly.

"A cloud bank could generate some good falls over the southern interior. As the trough accumulates we will see some more rainfall pushing towards the corner of the state."

He said cloud cover and the chance of rain would intensify from today.

"We are looking at the potential of a top rainfall amount of between 25 and 35mm from today until late on Saturday. There may be higher rainfall under a storm. The peak activity will be on Friday night," Mr Branscu said.

A medium chance of rain is expected to persist until well into the working week.

Temperatures in Ipswich today will peak at 25C and day time maximums will remain the mid 20s until at least Wednesday.