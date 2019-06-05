Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash at Branyan on Childers Rd claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach and a 74-year-old man has now died in hospital.
The crash at Branyan on Childers Rd claimed the life of a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach and a 74-year-old man has now died in hospital. Adam Wratten
News

Bundy's road toll climbs: 74-year-old man dies in hospital

Carolyn Booth
by
5th Jun 2019 1:49 PM | Updated: 3:12 PM

A 74-YEAR-OLD man has sadly passed away following traffic crash that occurred at Branyan, near Bundaberg, last month.

On Monday, May 20, around 6.30pm Forensic Crash Investigations indicate a car travelling north on the Isis Highway sideswiped a car travelling in the opposite direction before colliding with a second car travelling south.

The driver of the car travelling north, a 63-year-old woman from Moore Park Beach, pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sadly, the passenger of her vehicle, a 74-year-old man, passed away in the Bundaberg Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash on the Isis Highway at Branyan, 10km south of Bundaberg, or may have dashcam is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

branayn bundaberg police editors picks fatal crash moore park beach
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Quartet appeal corruption probe jail sentences

    premium_icon Quartet appeal corruption probe jail sentences

    Crime A crooked Ipswich City Council top official and three corrupt accomplices have appealed to the courts to cut their time behind bars after they were jailed.

    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places Who is shaping the city of Ipswich?

    Coles to source milk directly, but farmers aren't convinced

    premium_icon Coles to source milk directly, but farmers aren't convinced

    Rural Step forward, or backwards?

    • 5th Jun 2019 3:23 PM
    Coffee, wine and books on the menu at Ipswich cafe

    premium_icon Coffee, wine and books on the menu at Ipswich cafe

    News Ipswich's newest cafe serves up books, coffee and wine

    • 5th Jun 2019 2:00 PM