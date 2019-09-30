Bundy suburbs among best in country for investors

Four Bundaberg suburbs have been placed on a list of the top 100 best places in the country for property investors.

The latest CoreLogic rental yield figures show Queensland suburbs make up 42 of the top 100 best places in the country for rental performance.

Svensson Heights was Bundaberg's best performer, coming in at 36 on the list.

Avenell Heights, Thabeban and Kepnock also made a showing, being placed at 48, 69 and 70 respectively.

The list was made up of suburbs where houses or units had an estimated gross yield of 5 per cent or more a year.

Queensland suburbs made up nearly half the list, with the humble town of Blackwater taking the number one spot with a yield of 11.7 per cent.

The top five spots were dominated by Queensland suburbs with Woree and Manunda taking out third and fourth spots, while in second place was Broken Hill in New South Wales, and fifth was Katanning in Western Australia.

The analysis found that the top 100 best-performing suburbs had houses with median values ranging from as low as $89,483 to as high as $521,597, while unit values spanned $133,205 to $395,577.

CoreLogic research analyst Cameron Kusher said to make the cut, the suburb had to have delivered "solid rental yields, consistent rental growth and vacancy rates of less than 3 per cent".

Strong unit performance made up 37 spots on the top 100 list with houses at 63.

Rental yield is one of the main considerations for many investors looking for cashflow when buying positively geared property.

Ranking By Rental Yield:

#1 Blackwater, QLD

#2 Broken Hill, NSW

#3 Woree, QLD

#4 Manunda, QLD

#5 Katanning, WA

#6 Cobar, NSW

#7 Bordertown, SA

#8 Bungalow, QLD

#9 Moranbah, QLD

#10 Port Augusta, SA

#11 Elizabeth North, SA

#12 Holloways Beach, QLD

#13 Port Augusta West, SA

#14 Westcourt, QLD

#15 Bridgewater, TAS

#16 Ararat, VIC

#17 Park Avenue, QLD

#18 Mooroobool, QLD

#19 Portland, VIC

#20 Corowa, NSW

#21 Parramatta Park, QLD

#22 Stawell, VIC

#23 Springwood, QLD

#24 West End, QLD

#25 Smithfield, SA

#26 Cairns North, QLD

#27 Quirindi, NSW

#28 Heatley, QLD

#29 Morwell, VIC

#30 Davoren Park, SA

#31 Elizabeth Park, SA

#32 Maryborough, QLD

#33 Narrabri, NSW

#34 New Norfolk, TAS

#35 Port Pirie South, SA

#36 Svensson Heights, QLD

#37 Cranbrook, QLD

#38 White Rock, QLD

#39 Carlton, VIC

#40 Mooroopna, VIC

#41 Salisbury, SA

#42 Manoora, QLD

#43 Manilla, NSW

#44 Oakey, QLD

#45 Mildura, VIC

#46 Roma, QLD

#47 Grafton, NSW

#48 Avenell Heights, QLD

#49 West Kempsey, NSW

#50 Claremont, TAS

#51 Reedy Creek, QLD

#52 Smithfield Plains, SA

#53 Horsham, VIC

#54 Kingaroy, QLD

#55 Moe, VIC

#56 Cootamundra, NSW

#57 Munno Para, SA

#58 Whyalla Jenkins, SA

#59 Armidale, NSW

#60 Clifton Beach, QLD

#61 Newnham, TAS

#62 Inverell, NSW

#63 Westdale, NSW

#64 Sarina, QLD

#65 George Town, TAS

#66 Glenorchy, TAS

#67 Crestwood, NSW

#68 Lavington, NSW

#69 Thabeban, QLD

#70 Kepnock, QLD

#71 Beaconsfield, QLD

#72 Shepparton, VIC

#73 Gatton, QLD

#74 Elizabeth Vale, SA

#75 Morphett Vale, SA

#76 Hamilton, VIC

#77 Slade Point, QLD

#78 Araluen, NT

#79 Southport, QLD

#80 Labrador, QLD

#81 Mowbray, TAS

#82 Bentley Park, QLD

#83 Upper Coomera, QLD

#84 Kirwan, QLD

#85 Edmonton, QLD

#86 Aitkenvale, QLD

#87 Churchill, VIC

#88 Wodonga, VIC

#89 Queanbeyan East, NSW

#90 Forest Hill, NSW

#91 Sale, VIC

#92 Mudgeeraba, QLD

#93 West Wodonga, VIC

#94 Brendale, QLD

#95 Currumbin Waters, QLD

#96 Newnham, TAS

#97 Helensvale, QLD

#98 Andrews Farm, SA

#99 Gungahlin, ACT

#100 Queanbeyan, NSW

(Source: CoreLogic Rental Performance Report)