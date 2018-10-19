Bundy Rum blamed for dad stealing replica gun, smashing door

BUNDY RUNNER: Jordy Araneda, 20, says he drunk a carton of Bundy Rum before he ran off with a replica gun from a Booval store.

MECHANIC Jordy Araneda came to the attention of police after he flew into a rage at a job recruitment centre and kicked a hole in the wall.

Jordy Araneda threw a tantrum at Sarena Russo Job Access centre where he also kicked the glass door and caused damage.

Araneda's antics a few weeks later grabbed him further police attention after he fled from a Booval shop with a replica gun and smashed a glass door in his escape.

Araneda blames drinking a carton of Bundy Rum for that drunken escapade.

Jordy Miguel Araneda, 20, from Gailes, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage at Inala on June 25; stealing at Booval Fair on July 27; doing wilful damage at Booval Fair; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick outlined his bad behaviour, saying Araneda confronted staff at the Russo agency (Inala) when angry about his allowance.

On July 27, at 5.15pm, he entered Booval Fair and went to the Tobacco Station store.

He stole a replica hand gun being shown to him by staff.

Sgt Dick said when Araneda tried to exit the shopping centre through a door, he caused $1000 damage.

Araneda kicked the door as it opened, causing the glass to shatter.

Sgt Dick said Araneda had distinctive tattoos on his face and neck and was captured on CCTV walking into the shopping centre with two other males.

The tattoos helped identify him.

"Staff had been showing him a hand gun replica when he grabbed it and ran,” Sgt Dick said.

"Due to his speed, the door did not open in enough time and he kicked the panel of glass.”

Security took the car registration details as he drove away.

Police arrested Araneda on Monday when officers went to his house in Redbank Plains at 12.35pm.

Sgt Dick said a door had been closed on an officer and Araneda refused to let the senior constable inside the house.

Araneda kept telling the officer to "f--- off” and that he couldn't come in.

Sgt Dick said the officer was forced to smash the glass window of the door and when he reached his hand inside to unlock the door, Araneda kicked at him in a stomping motion.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Araneda had a 10-month- old child with his girlfriend.

He is now on Youth Allowance after not working since fracturing an arm.

"He apologised to police,” Ms Oxley said.

"He says he drank a carton of Bundaberg Rum and was intoxicated, drunk, and not sure why he stole the item and ran from the store.”

She sought his immediate release to parole.

Araneda was sentenced to a four-month jail term with immediate parole release.