Bundy man 200m away as terror attack unfolded

SHOCKED: Alan Ing says he will still visit New Zealand despite the terror attacks. Mike Knott BUN190319ING5

BUNDABERG man Alan Ing travels to Christchurch every year to go gliding through the alps, but this year's trip was sadly an entirely different experience.

The 72-year-old was in the New Zealand city visiting a friend in Halswell junction and was in the local Bunnings store, just 200m from the first massacre site, when it happened.

"Just right at that time the Bunnings girl, she said there had just been a couple of shots fired," Mr Ing said.

"I said, 'has this place gone crazy?'"

Mr Ing said there had been another shooting earlier that week further up north, and an accused murderer from an incident last year was also facing court at the time.

"I was in there with a friend of mine buying post fittings and as we left she said they had just cordoned the streets off," he said.

"When we got in the car we turned the radio on and heard about it.

"It was quite terrible really."

Mr Ing was in the immediate vicinity of Masjid Al Noor Mosque where 42 people were shot dead by a gunman.

The gunman then drove east to Masjid Linwood Mosque where he took the lives of another eight people to total 50 victims.

"You wouldn't have known it was so close," Mr Ing said.

"It was disturbing and everyone was very upset.

"The mood was quite sombre on Saturday."

GLIDING: Instructor Alan Ing (right) and Emma. contributed

Mr Ing said all sporting events, including gliding, were cancelled on Saturday to pay respect to those killed in the attacks.

"It takes a bit not to get upset just talking about it, it's just the shock," he said.

"A lot of them were in disbelief, the kiwis, especially the women. People were despondent and semi-shocked.

"It's just amazing how the people really pull together."

Mr Ing said a ban on automatic guns had to be made.

"All automatic weapons should be banned totally," he said.

"From semi-automatic to automatic, just totally banned across the board.

"They'll never get rid of guns... I mean they'll keep on killing, but there won't be that greater loss of life."

Mr Ing said while the devastating attack was a shocking experience, it wouldn't stop him going back to the city he loves.

"It's just like those airline disasters," he said.

"Those Ethopia and Indonesian flights that go down, it's very similar to what happened. It doesn't stop people flying, it's just one of those things."