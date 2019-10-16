Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Illegal dumping costs thousands of dollars of taxpayer money every year to clean up and remove.
Illegal dumping costs thousands of dollars of taxpayer money every year to clean up and remove.
News

Illegal dumping scam uncovered by new council staff

16th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO new illegal dumping officers have fined an offender in their first week on the job.

Regulatory services portfolio spokesperson Cr John Learmonth said they had identified and fined someone who was offering dumping services and instead dumping waste into the bushland.

"Our new illegal dumping officers were able to identify an offender who was selling his services to residents to conduct dump runs," Cr Learmonth said.

"Rather than using the money provided to pay waste disposal fees he was pocketing the cash and dumping the waste in bushland."

Cr Learmonth said the two officers had identified 40,000 litres of illegally dumped items ranging from a freezer to an oil drum all of which were harmful to the environment.

"With the drums of oil, obviously that has some environmental impact if it was to leak," he said.

"Even green waste can introduce pest plants in to the native bushland." Bundaberg was one of four councils trialling the Queensland Government Illegal Dumping Project.

bundaberg council council dump illegal dumping tip waste
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Two killed in crash involving stolen car: traffic delays

    premium_icon Two killed in crash involving stolen car: traffic delays

    News Two people have died and one is critical following a crash on a major northern Brisbane arterial road when a stolen car collided with another.

    Emergency department struggles to keep up with demand

    premium_icon Emergency department struggles to keep up with demand

    Health The latest ambulance ramping rates were labelled as 'horrific'.

    'Risky' redevelopment vindicated by response, award

    premium_icon 'Risky' redevelopment vindicated by response, award

    Business The $7.8 project doubled the size of the popular hotel.

    Nan takes receipts to police, dobs in crim grandson

    premium_icon Nan takes receipts to police, dobs in crim grandson

    News Man struggling with drug addiction charged with fraud