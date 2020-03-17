Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bundamba TAFE gets money boost

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
17th Mar 2020 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government has invested $2 million to upgrade the metal trade training facility at TAFE Queensland’s Ipswich campus.

The upgrade is part of a two year $12 million investment in capital works and maintenance at the Ipswich TAFE campus.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said training spaces and other improvements would be completed in stages with works anticipated to begin in late June 2020.

“With increasing enrolments in trade training and expected growth in the construction industry, this investment will ensure we have the skilled workforce for the jobs now and into the future,” Ms Fentiman said.

“We know job opportunities in welding and advanced manufacturing are set to grow in the Ipswich region.

“The Ipswich Defence Industry Hub and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence are bringing new opportunities for locals with the right skills.

“We have also recently completed a master plan for the campus that will guide future investments here as Ipswich and it’s economy continues to grow and need more skilled workers who are up with the latest developments in a variety of areas.”

Free Apprenticeships student Aaron Smith is currently in his first year of a carpentry apprenticeship with Apprenticeships Queensland and said the funding has enabled him to instead spend his money on ensuring he has the best tools to do his job.

“I’ve always wanted to work in carpentry ever since I was young – I love that I can make things with my hands and the feeling I get when I finish a project,” Aaron said.

“I did a Certificate I in Construction with Apprenticeships Queensland in year 11 and was chosen as a school-based apprentice in year 12. They signed me up as an apprentice after I finished school last year and I’ve been working here ever since.

“It’s been a lot easier because I don’t have to worry about paying for training, which has been really good.”

The tender for construction will be released in late April and this work is part of the $7.3 million investment in capital works and maintenance at the Ipswich TAFE campus this financial year.

funding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Panic still being felt as shoppers wait hours to be served

        premium_icon Panic still being felt as shoppers wait hours to be served

        News Panic shopping continues leaving many waiting in the queue for up to an hour

        How your cancellation is crippling an industry

        premium_icon How your cancellation is crippling an industry

        News 'We have an enormous workload of non-income bearing work to do'

        Three men terrorised, cars damaged, in ice-fuelled rampage

        premium_icon Three men terrorised, cars damaged, in ice-fuelled rampage

        News 'The external wall and side of the shed has been smashed'

        Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

        premium_icon Love triumphs illness in Corry’s dream day

        News An Ipswich groom has had the wedding of his dreams