Bundamba TAFE gets money boost

THE State Government has invested $2 million to upgrade the metal trade training facility at TAFE Queensland’s Ipswich campus.

The upgrade is part of a two year $12 million investment in capital works and maintenance at the Ipswich TAFE campus.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said training spaces and other improvements would be completed in stages with works anticipated to begin in late June 2020.

“With increasing enrolments in trade training and expected growth in the construction industry, this investment will ensure we have the skilled workforce for the jobs now and into the future,” Ms Fentiman said.

“We know job opportunities in welding and advanced manufacturing are set to grow in the Ipswich region.

“The Ipswich Defence Industry Hub and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence are bringing new opportunities for locals with the right skills.

“We have also recently completed a master plan for the campus that will guide future investments here as Ipswich and it’s economy continues to grow and need more skilled workers who are up with the latest developments in a variety of areas.”

Free Apprenticeships student Aaron Smith is currently in his first year of a carpentry apprenticeship with Apprenticeships Queensland and said the funding has enabled him to instead spend his money on ensuring he has the best tools to do his job.

“I’ve always wanted to work in carpentry ever since I was young – I love that I can make things with my hands and the feeling I get when I finish a project,” Aaron said.

“I did a Certificate I in Construction with Apprenticeships Queensland in year 11 and was chosen as a school-based apprentice in year 12. They signed me up as an apprentice after I finished school last year and I’ve been working here ever since.

“It’s been a lot easier because I don’t have to worry about paying for training, which has been really good.”

The tender for construction will be released in late April and this work is part of the $7.3 million investment in capital works and maintenance at the Ipswich TAFE campus this financial year.