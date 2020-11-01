Bundamba likes Lance-a-lot; 15 per cent more than in March

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum with one of his volunteers on Saturday.

FOR AN MP who has only been in office since COVID-19 restrictions came into full effect in March, Lance McCallum seems to have had no trouble raising his public profile.

The Labor incumbent looks to have increased his margin by about 15 per cent on the March by-election result.

With roughly 70 per cent of the vote counted, Mr McCallum has 56.91 per cent of the vote.

It was a similar result in the seat of Jordan, where Labor’s Charis Mullen was voted back in with about 56.87 per cent of the vote.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum (right) with Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Federal MP for Blair Shayne Neumann.

In Ipswich and Ipswich West, Jennifer Howard and Jim Madden were also returned to office comfortably.

While admitting to being surprised by the result, he said the big numbers were the combination of the state’s handling of the big issues, voters abandoning One Nation, and his own work at a local level.

“It is clear the One Nation vote has collapsed, but in saying that, this is a ringing endorsement for Labor,” he said.

Whether or not the vote in Bundamba could specifically be attributed to the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, Mr McCallum said the answer to that was “in the minds of the voters”.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum joins his volunteers at the polling booths on Saturday.

He also said he had been working hard on the ground for his local community in the Bundamba electorate.

“But throughout the course of this campaign there was certainly a lot of appreciation expressed to me from the voters for the way the government handled the crisis,” he said.

“We have a lifestyle that is the envy of the world at the moment – something that almost resembles normal.”

Mr McCallum said his vision for the next term was to contribute to building on jobs, health, education, and public transport “all in the context of keeping Queenslanders safe”.