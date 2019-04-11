Bundamba digs out victory against Queensland's best

Bundamba's Quicksand Rebound Volleyball team took home a swag of medals from the Bundaberg Four of Clubs event.

Bundamba's Quicksand Rebound Volleyball team took home a swag of medals from the Bundaberg Four of Clubs event. Contributed

IPSWICH's volleyballers have taken on Queensland's best players and returned with a swag of medals in one of the state's toughest championships.

Players from Quicksand Rebound Volleyball at Bundamba travelled to Bundaberg last month for the Four of Clubs championship.

The championship featured 200 players competing in 50 teams playing at Bundaberg's 365 volleyball.

Quicksand volleyball's open men's team took home gold in a tough-fought match against Ferny Grove.

In the end it was a dominant display, with the men victorious 20 to 14.

Bundamba's open-mixed team also took home gold with a victory over Brisbane's Beach Sports volleyball.

Quicksand's open ladies team and second open mixed team both won bronze in their finals.

Bundamba club manager Tash Rothwell said the club played really well.

"We're very proud of the club's effort because the four-a-side competition is a lot harder because there's more court to cover," she said.

"The quality of the teams that go are really, really strong."

Rothwell said the men's team effort was particularly impressive, with the side paying with three people.

She said the state results was testament to the club's strong culture.

"We have a really good player base and we have strong players," she said.

"A lot of our strong players will take on newer players under their wing and really mentoring the younger ones."