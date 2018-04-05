Bundamba businesses is making Ipswich look glam

A NEW business dedicated to helping young women feel glam has opened in Bundamba.

Jordan Hewitt Fashion House was started by founders Josephine Garner and Marlene Millers, who wanted to help the girls of Ipswich bring their formal dream dress ideas to reality.

They also produce formal wear, bridesmaid dresses, as well as destination bridal and boutique wear.

With the whole family pitching in, they are able to bring a wide range of ideas, opinions and thoughts together and create the ultimate formal dress for their customers.

Marlene Millers said the business was moving ahead in leaps and bounds after partnering with a number of Australian companies to sell their gowns.

"The whole family is very passionate about Australia and being Australian made," she said.

"We are very proud to be gutsy and go Australian Made and already be a success with retailers in Australia.

"Since launching, Jordan Hewitt distributes the label to 10 bridal and formal retailers, which includes Beautiful Moments, North Ipswich.

"We provide the fastest ordering system for retailers in the Australian formal and bridal industry. If a customer has an event in two weeks and requires a specific colour and size, it is very likely this can happen.

"The quality that we produce here is second to none, world class and we have created the perfect formula for affordability.

"Our design and manufacturing is ongoing. New designs are being added constantly."

To find out more, log onto www.jordanhewitt.com.au.