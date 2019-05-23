Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum.
Bundaberg Rum. Mike Knott BUN040418RUM3
News

Bundaberg Rum setting the bar for parental leave

Geordi Offord
by
23rd May 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg Rum Distillery is about to set the bar for parental leave across the country.

The distillery's parent company, Diageo, has announced mothers and fathers to be will be able to take six months leave with full pay.

The policy will also be rolled out worldwide through Diageo businesses in countries such as North America, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Russia, Colombia, Venezuela, and Australia.

Diageo Australia managing director David Smith said they are moving the conversation from 'women having children' to 'people raising families'.

"This is about removing barriers to career progression and ensuring talent is retained and nurtured," he said.

"If these sorts of policies are more widely adopted in society, it can be a real game changer for shared responsibilities, getting women who want to back into work earlier, and giving men more time to enjoy the experience of being a new parent."

The new policy will come into effect from July 1.

bundaberg rum diageo editors picks parental leave
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

    How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

    News If you're tired of giving up an hour each time you go to recycle your bottles and cans, there is an alternative which can see you in and out in a few minutes.

    • 23rd May 2019 12:09 PM
    Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

    premium_icon Ipswich’s top 10 gluten-free restaurants

    Food & Entertainment "Do you offer gluten-free?"

    • 23rd May 2019 12:00 PM
    Arts get a boost at IGGS

    premium_icon Arts get a boost at IGGS

    News New building adds to schools' ability to teach

    Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    premium_icon Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    Money Cash-savvy punters are saving a packet.