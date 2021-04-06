Bundaberg locals to face court over shocking road rage video

The moment a road rage incident on a Bundaberg intersection escalates. Picture: Nine News.

The moment a road rage incident on a Bundaberg intersection escalates. Picture: Nine News.

Two Bundaberg locals have been charged after video footage showed them engaging in a road rage incident.

Nine News Queensland reported the footage captured by an onlooker shows the shocking moment an incident turned violent after punches are thrown by one man.

Another person involved who was driving a four-wheel drive which was towing a caravan then proceeds to ram a Holden Commodore before driving off and narrowly missing a man on the road.

Bundaberg police were made aware of the incident and have charged two local men.

A 22-year-old Bundaberg North man was charged with alleged assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

While a 22-year-old man from Branyan has also been charged with alleged assault occasioning bodily harm.

Both men are due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 28.

If you witness a dangerous incident on the road please phone Policelink on 131 444 or triple-0 for emergencies.

