Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Boon holding an Okenite and Apophyllite Cave which was found in India.
Michael Boon holding an Okenite and Apophyllite Cave which was found in India. Mike Knott
Business

The Bundaberg business so successful it's outgrown its space

Rhylea Millar
by
6th Jan 2020 9:53 AM | Updated: 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER existing for just over 12 months, a business has expanded and the owner said it all comes down to persistence.

Boon's Crystals opened in December 2018 and has just moved to a shop almost three times bigger.

Owner Michael Boon said the reason for the business's success was simple.

"I'm not marking up the prices on my products massively because I'm trying to keep it affordable for everyone and I really want to make the store a nice environment for people," Mr Boon said.

"I've just done this the way I felt was right. I loved the other store, but we outgrew it and now I know that this new store is for the future."

Mr Boon started cutting and polishing stones 10 years ago, but the store concept came about when he and his wife went on their honeymoon to New Zealand.

Michael Boon inside his new shop premises in Targo Street.
Michael Boon inside his new shop premises in Targo Street. Mike Knott

"We found a shop that was selling crystals and all the prices were astronomical and I couldn't figure out why, so that's when I decided that I could do this … and two months later, I did," the 22-year-old business owner said.

"I've seen so many businesses start and close in six months and that's not long enough to know if it can work out or not … you really need to push for it."

Mr Boon, who previously worked as a barista, has filled the extra space with an area, where you can buy coffee or tea.
The spacious store, decorated with art painted by his wife, is warm and inviting.

Vintage couches surround a quaint library filled with books for customers to sit down and read while they enjoy their drink.

"Coffee is something that I have always enjoyed and it adds to the atmosphere and experience that I want to offer customers," Mr Boon said.

"But crystals are my main passion and that's what this is all about."

Prices start at 50c.

Boon's Crystals is at 11 Targo St and open weekdays 9.30am to 4pm and Saturdays 9am to noon.

Visit https://bit.ly/2FjUNy9.

business crystals expansion management growth management sme spirituality
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 48 people in Gatton court today

        News Every week the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due in court.

        What 150l of water looks like each day

        premium_icon What 150l of water looks like each day

        Environment Southeast Queenslanders are being urged to make water savings their number one new...

        NAME AND SHAME: 16 of Ipswich’s drunk and drug drivers

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 16 of Ipswich’s drunk and drug drivers

        News A man who was fined $1000 and disqualified for driving for more than four years was...

        Green pick lures cows, causes road hazards

        premium_icon Green pick lures cows, causes road hazards

        News In the midst of the drought, cows are coming head to head with traffic in their...