Bumper Valentine's Day guide to Ipswich, Springfield

PLANNING on making the most of Valentine's Day in Ipswich?

Couples, singles and even families can choose from fine dining options, casual dining, drinks and some week-day entertainment options to spice up their Wednesday night.

Or even just take yourself out to dinner - whatever suits.

Fine dining

Five-Course Degustation, Brookwater Golf and Country Club

Treat someone this Valentine's Day with a beautiful five-course degustation experience, backed by picturesque golf course views.

Your romantic night out will feature a selection of fine foods from ginger-braised pork belly to duck breast and eye fillet. For added indulgence, you can also add paired wines which have been carefully selected to compliment the menu curated by Head Chef, Anna Harman.

Tickets cost $75 per person. Add paired wines for $25 per person.

To book online click here or call 3814 5500.

Diners are offered a five course dinner with a glass of sparkling wine for $99 per person.

For the menu and too book visit cottagerestaurant.com.au

OPEN SOON: The Cottage Restaurant owners Mark and Angela Naoum are ready to open their doors on October 6. David Nielsen

Dovetails Restaurant

Delicacies like French Black Truffle sausages served with creamy mash, seasonal greens, caramelised onions and a red wine jus are waiting for the adventurous diners.

The Valentines Day set menu includes a three-course set menu and a drink for $75. Choose from chargrilled fillet mignon with bearnaise sauce, buttered greens, creamy mash & caramelised golden shallots or Cone Bay barramundi with macadamia crust, creamy mash, seasonal greens & orange-basil beurre blanc.

Arcadia

The menu is filled with traditional Greek meals perfect for sharing - or not.

Casual dining and dessert

Valentine's Day Dinner, Orion Hotel

LOVE is definitely in the air and this year will be no different at Orion Hotel which will once again transform its function room into a little love nest for you and that special someone.

A delicious $39 three course set menu has been designed by Head Chef Tristan and with a complimentary glass of bubbles, is the perfect way to show how much you care.

This is a yearly sell-out event so bookings are essential on 3470 5549.

Valentine's Day lunch or dinner, Brother's League Club Ipswich

TREAT that special someone to a three-course package prepared especially for the occasion by the club's executive chef or select from the regular menu.

Lovers can also enjoy free entertainment by Leena Salim from 6pm and can choose between two menus including oysters three-ways with either oven roasted-salmon as a main or char grilled rib fillet.

Dinner starts at $55 for Brothers' members and bookings are recommended on 3817 2999.

Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes Ruby Chew's: General manager Noah Hallaway of Ruby Chew's is excited to be opening the new burger and shake restaurant at Limelight Cinemas Riverlink.

Choose from a selection of burgers and hot dogs, add loaded fries and a shake.

Plus see a movie at Limelight Cinemas and Ipswich and get $1 fries with any burger purchase.

Pig N Whistle

Enjoy a glass of Mumm, a shared entrée, choice of main and shared dessert for $99 for two people.

PS they have Moscato on tap.

Char'd Dining at The Prince Alfred Hotel, Ipswich

CELEBRATE Valentine's Day at the 2017 Australia's Number One Hotel as judged by the Australian Hotel Association.

Choose between a two or three course Valentine's Day-themed set menu, lovingly crafted by the hotel's team of international chefs.

To book call 3282-1577 to book now (places are limited)

San Churro

Get your shine on with the red velvet Biz. Topped with a glittery churro loop, the decadent chocolate dessert is finished off with strawberries and cream

You can also win free churros for two. Head over to the San Churro Orion Instagram for details.

Heisenberg Haus

Fancy a romantic pork knuckle? They have those plus plenty of cabbage.

Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Masterchef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann is releasing his own ice-cream brand. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Choose from strawberry balsamic, dark chocolate and mandarin, pumpkin seed, Dutch spice, lavender honeycomb and roasted garlic flavours.

Masterchef star announces new restaurant in Ipswich: 2017 Masterchef runner-up Ben Ungermann announces the location of his restaurant in Ipswich.

Crispy Puff Donuts Dazza tests Crispy Puff Donuts: Crispy Puff Donuts have opened next to Arcadia Restaurant on Warwick Road. Dazza tests them out.

What's a loukoumade?

Balls of dough deep fried until golden brown and drizzled with honey and cinnamon, loukoumades are a traditional Greek sweet that Ipswich restauranteur Matt Tsalakis has given a local twist of his own.

He has delivered a food concept Ipswich diners have not seen before.

Entertainment

Governor's Chair at Spicers Gap

PERCHED high on the edge of a cliff face, this large rock has impressive views which look out over Lake Moogerah and Boonah.

A 150m walking track links the carpark with the lookout, but if you are looking to make a longer day, walk from the Spicer's Gap picnic area along the heritage trail to the pioneer graves and Moss's Well. Then continue to walk the 1.6km to Governor's Chair.

To get there, follow Lake Moogerah Road then Spicers Gap Road.

Witches Falls, Tamborine Mountain

THESE walking tracks provide beautiful views. You will zigzag along the mountain side, pass through rainforests and look out over the valley. It is here you will see a wide variety of flora and fauna, and the falls at the end make the hike worthwhile.

Lamington National Park

CONTAINING more than 320km of walking tracks, Lamington National Park can take you to some of the region's most spectacular lookouts, waterfalls and wilderness areas. You really are spoilt for choice.

If you would like to embark on a number of short walks, then the Tree Top Walk, opposite the entrance to O'Reilly's reception, Moran's Falls, Python Rock and Mick's Tower are perfect.

For longer adventures, which will showcase more parts of this beautiful gem, why not try the Elabana Falls track, Pat's Bluff, Mount Bithongabel or Cainbable Falls. For more information, log onto oreillys .com.au /walking-tracks -at-lamington-national-park/

Valentine's Day at the Movies, BCC Cinemas Ipswich

SPOIL that special someone with the gift of movies.

Whether you're seeking romance, thrill or action, BCC Cinemas Ipswich has you covered. See the final instalment of Fifty Shades when Christian and Ana tie the knot, Marvel produces the goods with an Advance Screening of Black Panther, or for a little thrill, Insidious: The Last Key.

Book your tickets here, grab the popcorn and chocolate and they'll do the rest.

Lake Moogerah

YOU really are spoilt for choice when visiting Lake Moogerah. This beautiful destination is perfect for throwing down a picnic rug, cosying up and admiring the views.

The Scenic Rim driving tour

IMMERSE yourself in country charm by jumping in the car and experiencing the region's natural, cultural and historic attractions.

One popular way to discover the region is to head from Aratula to the Gold Coast, the 144km journey cross from west to east. The numerous routes, trails and loops will take you to a number of quaint country towns, magnificent scenic lookouts, wineries, arts and craft boutiques, lakes and national parks.

To download the driving itinerary, log onto visitscenicrim. com.au/itineraries/the- scenic-rim-way/