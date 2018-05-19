BUMPER GALLERY: All the action from Ipswich Show day one

PEOPLE'S Day at the Ipswich Show yesterday was alive with families making the most of the public holiday but there is still plenty of action to come.



Today in the main arena, horse events will kick off from 8am before the afternoon entertainment, including Dennis "Dingo" Drayden, agility dog demonstrations, FMX Kaos Freestyle Motocross, and camel races from 12.15pm.



In the evening, there will be chainsaw races from 5.20pm, a monster truck demo and ride, demolition derby parade and burnout cars. Wheel of Steel and the Demolition Derby will finish day two at the show.



Tomorrow, the fireworks will start at 6.30pm. Throughout the day, there will also be working dogs and sheep dog shearing, exhibitions on display, sideshow alley, young talent competition, animal nursery and farmyard friends, trade pavilion, showbags, community stage entertainment and roving activities.

